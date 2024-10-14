Voiso Unveils Key Strategies For Building A User-Centric Contact Center Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, New York -

Voiso, a leading AI-driven contact center software provider, is committed to delivering user-centric solutions that seamlessly integrate advanced functionality with intuitive design. In his latest blog article, Pratim Bhattacharya , Product Manager at Voiso, shared insights on the importance of balancing features and usability in design. "By striking this balance, we enable agents to perform at their best, ensuring that businesses can streamline operations while enhancing the overall customer experience," says Bhattacharya.

'Configurability Without Chaos' is key based on Bhattacharya. "Flexibility is essential, but configurability shouldn't come at the cost of simplicity. Highly configurable systems can quickly become bloated if not designed with care," Bhattacharya states. Voiso's Flow Builder offers a solution by enabling administrators to easily configure workflows, reducing setup time by 40%, with a simple drag-and-drop interface. "Our goal is to help businesses optimize their processes so that agents can focus on what they do best-serving customers," Bhattacharya adds. By simplifying technical tasks, Voiso enhances productivity and allows agents to direct their attention to customer service rather than troubleshooting.







" Simplifying Core Features is essential when designing a new product," Bhattacharya clarifies. Platforms overloaded with too many features can overwhelm agents, reducing their effectiveness. Bhattacharya explains, "By identifying the core features that matter most-these are your bread and butter, so don't overload users with niche extras." Voiso focuses on simplifying essential features, such as automatic call distribution (ACD ) and channel management . Bhattacharya clarifies, "Our approach is about giving agents the tools they need to perform without distractions." Streamlined core features allow agents to concentrate on customer interactions, resulting in higher productivity and improved service quality.

Bhattacharya notes, that "Tailoring the Basics, Empowering the Advanced" and adds that "80% of users rely on just 20% of the platform's features." He adds, "Advanced features can be powerful, but they should be neatly tucked away, ready for users who need them." Voiso recognizes that agents have varying levels of technical expertise. To address this, they provide intuitive tools like the AI Predictive Dialer for everyday tasks, while advanced users can leverage the customizable Flow Builder. "We want our platform to adapt to different user needs so that all agents, regardless of experience, can excel," says Bhattacharya. This flexibility ensures smoother operations and better performance across teams.

" Maintaining Consistency Across Channels " is the other topic that Bhattacharya emphasized one. Consistency is crucial for efficient workflows, especially in multi-channel environments. Voiso's Omnichannel platform integrates voice, SMS, and messaging into a unified platform. "With seamless transitions between channels, agents can improve response times and provide consistent service across all touchpoints," Bhattacharya notes. This uniformity reduces errors and strengthens customer loyalty by delivering a cohesive experience.

" Harnessing User Feedback for Continuous Improvement is essential for refining platform usability and functionality, especially before launching new products" Bhattacharya states. "Testing new features with real users helps us identify potential issues and friction points." he adds. Voiso actively integrates feedback from real users to ensure continuous improvement. "By listening to our users, we make sure the platform evolves to meet their real-world needs," says Bhattacharya. This process makes Voiso more responsive, leading to smoother workflows and improved agent performance over time.

He moves on the state that " Leveraging AI While Retaining Control plays a key role in boosting efficiency, but it's crucial for agents to maintain control." Voiso's AI Predictive dialer provides this balance, allowing manual overrides for dialing modes while optimizing contact rates by up to 30%. "We believe in using AI to enhance, not replace, human decision-making," Bhattacharya emphasizes. This flexibility empowers agents to deliver better customer outcomes while benefiting from AI-driven efficiency.

Voiso exemplifies how advanced technology can coexist with user-centered design. By simplifying configurability, focusing on essential features, and leveraging user feedback, Voiso provides a platform that enhances both agent productivity and customer satisfaction. "Our mission is to ensure that agents feel empowered and supported in their roles, driving long-term business success," concludes Bhattacharya.

