OIC Condemns Israeli Occupation’s Decision to Confiscate UNRWA Headquarters in Occupied Al-Quds

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemned in the strongest terms the illegal decision of the Israeli occupation authorities to confiscate the land on which UNRWA is located in occupied Al-Quds and to transform the site into a colonial settlement outpost, considering it an extension of the illegal Israeli measures aimed at undermining the existence, mandate, activities, and role of UNRWA as an international organization, in flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter and its relevant resolutions.

The Organization also stressed that all illegal measures, including the discussion of invalid draft laws to delegitimize the Agency, the systematic targeting of its facilities, and the killing and wounding of hundreds of workers and displaced persons in its schools, constitute violations of international law and crimes that require investigation and accountability.

The Organization reaffirmed the importance of UNRWA as a factor of stability in the region, and its vital role in providing basic services and humanitarian assistance to Palestinian refugees, especially in the Gaza Strip.

At the same time, the Organization called on the international community to assume its responsibilities towards obligating the Israeli occupation to respect the mandate granted to UNRWA by the United Nations General Assembly, provide protection for its facilities, employees, and displaced persons in its schools, and stop all attacks and illegal measures against it.





