36th Edition of IROS to Open Tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi-UAE: 13 October 2024 – Khalifa University of Science and Technology announced the 36th edition of the IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS 2024), Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region’s first-ever global conference, is opening in Abu Dhabi tomorrow, to highlight the rapidly advancing capabilities in the robotics and intelligent transport systems in the region.

Supported by the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau and others, IROS 2024, which is running from 14-18 October 2024 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), has gathered several thousand researchers, academics, leading corporate majors, and industry professionals from across the globe. One of the largest and most important robotics research conferences in the world, IROS 2024 is themed ‘Robotics for Sustainable Development’ and provides a platform for the international robotics community to exchange knowledge and ideas about the latest advances in intelligent robots and smart machines. Four plenary and more than 20 keynote speakers will focus on various robotics fields.

Several oral and poster presentations will exemplify the latest trends in the evolving robotics technology fields as leading researchers and industry experts present a total of 3,753 papers, representing 60 countries, of which more than 1,000 papers are from China, 777 from the US, 302 from Germany, 253 from Japan, and the UK and South Korea with 173 each. With a total of 68 papers, the UAE remains top in the Arab region. A total of 13 forums, along with eight global-level competitions and challenges covering various aspects of robotics and AI, an IROS Expo, as well as an exclusive Career Fair will also be part of IROS 2024.

The next generation of sustainable robotics will be the focus of the conference and exhibition. A major component of the conference will be the exhibits of the latest robotics technologies and products, while poster sessions, keynotes, panel discussions, and networking events are also lined up for the major international conference.

The event is sponsored by IEEE Robotics and Automation Society, the Robotics Society of Japan (RSJ), the Society of Instrument and Control Engineers (SICE), the New Technology Foundation, and the IEEE Industrial Electronics Society (IES).

The Technology Innovation Institute (TII) of Abu Dhabi is a strategic sponsor for IROS 2024 while Astribot, and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) are Platinum sponsors. The Dubai Future Foundation and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence are gold sponsors, while NOKOV Motion Capture Company and Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) are silver sponsors. The Beijing Institute of Technology is the University partner. DEEP Robotics and ITT Project Management Services will join the 12 startups that will showcase their robotics innovations.





MENAFN14102024003685011158ID1108775173