China Holds Military Drill Around Taiwan - Spokesperson


10/14/2024 3:04:39 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEJING, Oct 14 (KUNA) - China held a military drill "Joint Sword-2024B" Monday around Taiwan, in a move to deter separatist forces seeking "independence for the island", said spokesman for the Eastern Front of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, Shi Yi, in a statement.
The spokesman also noted that these exercises are a "necessary and legitimate operation" to defend the country's Sovereignty and preserve its unity.
"The exercises focus on naval and air combat readiness patrols, blockades of ports and key areas, and attacks on naval and land targets," he added.
In turn, Taiwan's Defense Ministry condemned China's "irrational and provocative behavior" in a statement today, saying it had "deployed appropriate forces to respond appropriately in order to protect freedom and democracy and defend Taiwan's sovereignty." (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

