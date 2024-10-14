Arctech's Cutting-Edge Cleaning Robot And Solar Tracking Technologies At REI 2024 Receive Great Attention

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DELHI, India, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 3rd to 5th,

Arctech, the world's leading solar tracking and racking solutions provider, participated in the India (REI)

in Greater Noida, Delhi, India. The exceptional India team presented four flagship products: the 1P solar tracking system SkyLine II, the 1P dual-row solar tracking system SkyWings, the newly developed Intelligent PV Cleaning Robot, and an innovative frame for PV modules made from polymer material. Notably, the Intelligent PV Cleaning Robot was the star of the show.

The robot, developed by Arctech independently, features several remarkable attributes that distinguish it from its counterparts.

Firstly, the cleaning robot is seamlessly integrated with its solar tracker system. This integration optimizes the operation path for solar module cleaning. Meanwhile, the cleaning robot's shutdown platform is designed to integrate with the solar tracker's spindle, which can reduce the number of posts required, thereby slashing the platform's cost by 40%. The shutdown platform is engineered to align with the solar tracker's operation trajectory, preventing operational disruptions and damage from misalignment between the platform and the modules while cleaning.

Furthermore, the robot's lightweight structure, constructed from high-strength composite materials, reduces its weight by over 30% compared to traditional machines, minimizing the risk of damage to solar modules and ensuring consistent performance after 20,000 cycles. It features a patented differentiated drive design system for smooth transmission with minimal noise, quiet operation, and maintenance-free use. The incorporation of an AI-powered intelligent walking correction system, a straight-running anti-fall safety design, and a two-wheel stop mechanical windproof feature also enables it to withstand winds up to 50m/s.

Moreover, the robot is also equipped with a four-wheel drive system for anti-twisting, and hill-climbing up to 20 degrees, and can cross obstacles up to 50mm with a ± 20-degree module angle deflection. Its error-safe design incorporates light-sensitive sensors to prevent accidental activation and ensure efficient cleaning. Additionally, its compatibility design, featuring a telescopic anti-fall bridge, adapts to various panel array spacings, ensuring seamless integration with a range of solar panels and facilitating the smooth installation of solar trackers. To stay at the forefront of the industry trend and enhance solar project performance, Arctech has developed its Intelligent PV Cleaning Robot, with the first batch of mass-produced units scheduled for dispatch to India by early November.

Arctech's SkyLine II and SkyWings solar tracking systems, featuring a multi-point drive mechanism, were highlighted at REI 2024 for their ability to enhance energy generation and lower the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) for solar plants. The 1P SkyLine II is designed to follow the terrain, fitting India's varied landscapes, while SkyWings, the world's first dual-row tracker with this mechanism, ensures stability and optimal tilt for cleaning robots, suitable for India's arid climates. Additionally, the polymer-material frames for PV modules, praised for their mechanical strength, corrosion resistance, and insulation, help prevent Potential Induced Degradation (PID), ensuring a stable operation for PV modules over the long term.

With a market presence spanning over nine years and a portfolio exceeding 10GW in the Indian market, Arctech is well-positioned to achieve even greater success with its advanced solar tracking, racking systems, and intelligent PV cleaning robot.

SOURCE Arctech

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED