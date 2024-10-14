Inventiva Announces Filing Of 2024 Half-Year Report – Conditions For Accessing Or Consulting The Report

The Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 were prepared under the responsibility of the Board of Directors and approved by it on a going concern basis on October 14, 2024.

The financial information presented in the 2024 Half Year Report has not been qualified by the statutory auditors in their reports for the periods concerned. The statutory auditors' report on the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 states that there is a material uncertainty related to events or circumstances that could affect the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The limited review report on the condensed consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2024 contains an emphasis of matter paragraph relating to the going concern assumption.

The 2024 Half-Year Report can be consulted on the Company's website at , in the“Investors” section, and on the AMF website at Copies of the universal registration document, as amended, are also available free of charge, on request, from the Company's registered office at 50 Rue de Dijon, 21121 Daix, France.

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with MASH/NASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company benefits from a strong expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation. Inventiva is currently advancing one clinical candidate, has a pipeline of two preclinical programs and continues to explore other development opportunities to add to its pipeline.

Inventiva's lead product candidate, lanifibranor, is currently in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial, NATiV3, for the treatment of adult patients with MASH/NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease.

Inventiva's pipeline also includes odiparcil, a drug candidate for the treatment of adult MPS VI patients. As part of Inventiva's decision to focus clinical efforts on the development of lanifibranor, it suspended its clinical efforts relating to odiparcil and is reviewing available options with respect to its potential further development. Inventiva is also in the process of selecting a candidate for its Hippo signaling pathway program.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 90 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, and clinical development. It owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly-owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA, ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA).

Contacts