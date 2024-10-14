Exor Press Release - Periodic Report On The Buyback Program
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam, 14 October 2024
EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM
Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the“Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 12 August 2024 (the“Second Tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE, Turquoise Europe and Aquis Exchange Europe:
EURONEXT AMSTERDAM
| Trading Date
| Number of ordinary shares purchased
| Average price per share excluding fees (€)
| Total consideration excluding fees (€)
| 7 October 2024
| 12,620
| 96.42
| 1,216,815.35
| 8 October 2024
| 5,907
| 96.15
| 567,929.11
| 9 October 2024
| 4,235
| 96.28
| 407,728.44
| 10 October 2024
| 3,055
| 96.59
| 295,074.51
| 11 October 2024
| 7,824
| 96.47
| 754,752.33
| TOTAL
| 33641
|
| 3,242,299.73
CBOE DXE
| Trading Date
| Number of ordinary shares purchased
| Average price per share excluding fees (€)
| Total consideration excluding fees (€)
| 7 October 2024
| 4,810
| 96.43
| 463,820.12
| 8 October 2024
| 2,165
| 96.16
| 208,189.65
| 9 October 2024
| 907
| 96.25
| 87,295.12
| 10 October 2024
| 461
| 96.60
| 44,532.60
| 11 October 2024
| 1,564
| 96.53
| 150,968.85
| TOTAL
| 9907
|
| 954,806.35
TURQUOISE EUROPE
| Trading Date
| Number of ordinary shares purchased
| Average price per share excluding fees (€)
| Total consideration excluding fees (€)
| 7 October 2024
| 755
| 96.31
| 72,715.18
| 8 October 2024
| 269
| 96.13
| 25,857.84
| 9 October 2024
| 760
| 96.25
| 73,150.08
| 10 October 2024
| 234
| 96.59
| 22,602.65
| 11 October 2024
| 142
| 96.63
| 13,721.05
| TOTAL
| 2160
|
| 208,046.79
AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE
| Trading Date
| Number of ordinary shares purchased
| Average price per share excluding fees (€)
| Total consideration excluding fees (€)
| 7 October 2024
| 1,850
| 96.51
| 178,546.28
| 8 October 2024
| 515
| 96.17
| 49,525.08
| 9 October 2024
| 454
| 96.24
| 43,695.18
| 10 October 2024
| 605
| 96.60
| 58,443.00
| 11 October 2024
| 470
| 96.45
| 45,331.45
| TOTAL
| 3894
|
| 375,540.99
After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €107 million for a total amount of 1,098,080 ordinary shares purchased.
As of 14 October 2024, the Company held in total 7,183,924 ordinary shares in treasury (3.25% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor's corporate website under the Share Buyback section .
1 This corresponds to 0.99% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.
