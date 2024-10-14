ZATCA Organizes the Third Edition of Zakat, Tax and Customs Conference Under the Theme "Shaping Tomorrow for Sustainable Ecosystem" on Next December

(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) announced its intention to organize the third edition of its under the theme " Shaping Tomorrow for Sustainable Ecosystem" during the period of 4 and 5 December 2024 under the patronage of the Minister of Finance, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ZATCA, H.E. Mr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, with the participation of officials and experts from around the world.



H.E. Eng. Suhail Mohammed Abanmi, the Governor of ZATCA, explained that organizing the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Conference in its third edition follows the success of the previous editions of the Conference as an extension of what ZATCA seeks to strengthen its partnerships and cooperation locally, regionally and internationally, and to keep abreast of global developments in its areas of Zakat, tax, and customs, noting that the third edition is characterized by the inclusiveness of its interlocutors aimed at exploring challenges and experiences and formulating the best strategies to support the national economy and development.



In its third edition, the Conference focuses on digitization, artificial intelligence (AI), and ways of using its tools in Zakat, tax, and customs management to achieve economic sustainability, enhance security, and keep pace with digital transformation in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030, stating that the conference reflects the great importance that ZATCA focuses on towards the promotion of the culture of Zakat, tax, and customs by discussing local and global experiences in ZATCA’s fields of work, as well as focusing on exploring the future of digitizing these areas through the exchange of expertise among specialists from around the world, which supports strengthening relationships among stakeholders and interested parties from different categories.



The conference aims to achieve several strategic goals, including establishing a world-class platform for dialogue that enhances Saudi Arabia's global standing and strengthens international cooperation. The agenda will cover topics such as striking a balance between collaboration and competition, enhancing international trade, supporting an attractive investment environment, and exploring how technology can increase transparency and efficiency in zakat, tax, and customs.



The Conference will be attended by several ministers, leaders of international organizations in Zakat, tax, and customs fields, CEOs of major companies, and top international decision-makers. The event will feature panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities, along with the signing of several local, regional, and international agreements. Additionally, a concurrent exhibition will host 30 local and international entities.



