Elm unveils comprehensive solutions and AI-driven applications for smart living at GITEX Global 2024

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 13 October 2024- Elm, a pioneer in digital solutions, is showcasing a suite of smart and cutting-edge digital services, products, and solutions aimed at facilitating and accelerating digital transformation initiatives across both public and private sectors at GITEX Global 2024. The company also seeks to foster collaborations and partnerships with technology innovators and startups to explore new growth opportunities in the digital transformation landscape.

With over 30 years of experience in promoting digital and smart living solutions across key sectors in Saudi Arabia and beyond, Elm is leveraging its strong legacy to showcase its expertise at the 44th edition of GITEX, taking place from October 14 to 18, 2024, in Dubai. The company has a proven track record of advancing digital transformation in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030, consistently leading national projects that necessitate comprehensive data analysis for informed and timely decision-making. Furthermore, Elm provides its clients with an array of capabilities and resources.

The company is emphasizing leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) in its smart solutions. This initiative is designed to enhance the quality of offerings and drive digital transformation efforts throughout the Kingdom. With AI projected to contribute over USD 135.2 billion to the Saudi economy by 2030 - representing 12.4 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), Elm is poised to play a crucial role in this transformative landscape.

Majid bin Saad Al Arifi, the official spokesman and CEO VP of the Marketing Sector at Elm underscored the significance of Elm’s participation in GITEX Global 2024. “This move reflects Elm’s dedication to expanding the accessibility of its advanced digital solutions while reinforcing its leadership in smart solution innovation. Additionally, Elm seeks to keep pace with the latest advancements in the digital services realm, recognising the expected global surge in investments within the technology sector.”

Al Arifi said, “Our participation in this premier technology event holds great significance, as it provides a global platform to showcase our cutting-edge solutions and digital services. This engagement also enables us to expand our strategic partnerships with leading innovative organisations and entrepreneurs. GITEX opens new avenues that enhance our constant efforts to develop comprehensive digital solutions, solidifying Elm’s position as a trusted key partner in the process of digital transformation. It plays a pivotal role in establishing a secure and reliable digital ecosystem, enhancing daily life, fostering economic development, and setting the foundation for advanced digitised government services and business intelligence.”

Since its launching, Elm has successfully executed over 170 major projects spanning over 15 different sectors, developing over 50 products and securing over 25 patents. Elm has also published over 15 research papers in several international journals and periodicals.





