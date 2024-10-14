Air India Mumbai-New York Flight Diverted To Delhi After Bomb Threat

They said all passengers have disembarked and the aircraft was being searched.

“The aircraft is currently stationed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and all standard safety protocols are being diligently followed to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew on board,” a senior officer said.

The officer said the threat was received through a tweet and is being verified.

Air India issued a statement saying,“Flight AI119 operating Mumbai to JFK on October 14 received a specific security alert and on instructions of the government's security regulatory committee was diverted to Delhi.”

“All passengers have disembarked and are at the Delhi airport terminal. Our colleagues on the ground are making sure to minimise the inconvenience caused to our guests by this unexpected disruption,” it added.

Air India is committed to and accords top priority to the safety and security of its passengers and crew, the statement said.

