Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Showcases Its Initiatives And Publications At The Inaugural UAE Libraries Forum

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE - October 13, 2024:

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library participated in the inaugural UAE Libraries Forum, organised by the Emirates Library and Information Association at the Sharjah Authority headquarters, bringing together a leading group of specialists and experts in the field of libraries and information.

“The Library's participation in the UAE Libraries Forum comes in line with its commitment to strengthening cooperation and communication with local and international institutions. Participation in such events provides an opportunity to exchange expertise and knowledge, and to learn about best practices in the public libraries management and service development, contributing to an improved experience that libraries offer to the public,” said Dr. Mohammed Salem Al Mazrooei, Board Member of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library stand was visited by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority. The Library's team provided an overview of its services and facilities, as well as the innovative initiatives aimed at promoting reading among younger generations. They also highlighted the Library's leading role in enriching the cultural and knowledge landscape nationally and regionally.

The Library showcased to the audience, including representatives of UAE libraries, specialists, enthusiasts, and visitors, seven of its publications translated into Arabic. These included: The New Adam, The Black Flame, The Dark Other, and A Martian Odyssey by Stanley G. Weinbaum, The Ideal by Stanley Groman, The Black Star Passes by John Campbell, and Metropolis by Thea von Harbou. This step came as part of efforts to promote the literary translation movement in the Arab world and to provide Arab readers with the highest quality of translated international works.

The Library also highlighted its key services available to visitors, the technologies enabling access to knowledge from anywhere, as well as cultural initiatives and programmes aimed at various segments of society.

On the sidelines of its participation in the forum, the Emirates Library and Information Association honoured Mohammed Bin Rashid Library in recognition of its outstanding efforts in supporting the libraries and information sector. The commemorative shield was received by Ali Juma Al Tamimi, Director of Libraries Department.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library represents the next generation of public libraries and serves as a community and knowledge beacon that enriches the mind. By adopting best practices and leveraging modern technologies, it offers visitors a comprehensive experience that includes printed and digital books, as well as hosting events and activities throughout the year aimed at encouraging reading and promoting a culture of lifelong learning.



