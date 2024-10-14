(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MACAU, October 14 - To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland, the 29th Macao International Trade & Fair (29th MIF) has invited Shenzhen to serve as the Partner City and will host the“Shenzhen Pavilion” from 16 to 19 October 2024 (Wednesday to Saturday), with“Mountain-Sea Vistas” and“City of Innovation” as its themes. The pavilion will gather over 40 outstanding enterprises in innovative technology, cultural and the creative industries. In addition to consolidating co-operation achievements, the pavilion also aims to further enhance the industrial development of Shenzhen and Macao, deepen the interconnectivity and expand economic and trade co-operation between the two cities, thereby yielding more results in co-operation between suppliers and buyers and exploring directions for innovative investment co-operation for both parties.

The“3+1” zones will display new industrial development momentums and probe into new paths for low-altitude economic development

Covering an area of over 400 square metres, the“Shenzhen Pavilion” features three thematic zones and one functional zone for business promotion. The thematic zones will showcase content on urban image and cultural tourism, technological innovation, and healthy life, while the functional zone will provide areas for exhibitors of the pavilion to conduct roadshows and product launches.

The Urban Image and Cultural Tourism Zone will host the“2024 China (Shenzhen) ICIF-Macao Expo”. It will collaborate with various parties, including organisations that develop and operate Shenzhen's characteristic tourism resources, leading high-tech enterprises, IP licensed product developers, creative design industry associations, design research institutes and cultural industry demonstration bases, with a view to creating an immersive experience for visitors on the latest local cultural trends and the new achievements of smart cultural tourism, as well as highlighting Shenzhen's cultural strength as a“Creative City of Design”.

The Technological Innovation Zone will focus on the latest advanced technological innovations from Shenzhen enterprises, with exhibits including the Muxwave holographic invisible screen, drones and gait training robots. The exhibitors comprise leading enterprises and innovative enterprises from various industries, including artificial intelligence, low-altitude economy, ultra-fast charging stations, new energies, smart manufacturing and biotechnology.

The Healthy Life Zone, themed around Shenzhen's position as a“Pilot Agriculture Technology Innovation Demonstration Zone”, will showcase the city's service capabilities for high-quality local agricultural products, speciality brand foods, and the import and export of agricultural products. The Roadshow Presentation Area will provide exhibitors with a platform for product launches and promotions, facilitating business co-operation and market expansion between Shenzhen and Macao, as well as connecting Shenzhen to the international market.

Shenzhen-Macao Economic and Trade Exchange Conference seeks to explore new trends in artificial intelligence

During MIF, the“2024 Shenzhen-Macao Economic and Trade Exchange Conference” will be held under the theme“Delving into Artificial Intelligence, Soaring into the Future”. The conference will engage in discussions on topics such as“Challenges and Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence Development” and“How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve Production and Daily Life”, sharing forward-looking perspectives and discussing co-operation opportunities. Additionally, Shenzhen will organise private equity funds and other financial institutions to participate in the“Modern Finance Matching Session” on 17 October, encouraging participants to capitalise on more diverse capital allocation opportunities.

Two exhibitions will take place concurrently at the same venue

Organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, the 29th MIF will revolve around“Economic Diversification and Development Opportunities” and will be held concurrently with the“Macao Franchise Expo 2024” (2024MFE) at the same venue.

For the latest information, please visit the official website at or ; call (853) 2882 8711 (29th MIF) or (853) 8798 9654 (2024MFE); and follow“MICE_IPIM” on WeChat.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.