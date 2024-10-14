Aker BP: Third Quarter 2024 Trading Update

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LYSAKER, Norway, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP (OSE: AKRBP) will publish its report for the third quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, 30 October 2024. Today, the company provides preliminary production and sales figures for the quarter.

Production and sales The company's equity production for the quarter averaged 414.7 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboepd). This represents a decrease compared to the previous quarter, primarily due to planned maintenance activities at several fields, which were executed as scheduled. The net volume sold was 391.3 mboepd, due to an underlift in the quarter.



Volume (mboepd)

Q3-24

Q2-24

Net production

414.7 444.1 Overlift/(underlift)

(23.4) 16.7 Net volume sold

391.3 460.9 Of which liquids

345.0 398.2 Of which natural gas

46.4 62.7 -



Realised prices (USD/boe)

Q3-24

Q2-24

Liquids

80.3 83.1 Natural gas

63.5 57.2

Reporting date

The company will release its full report for the third quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, 30 October 2024, at 06:00

CET. On the same day, at 08:30 CET, the management will present the results via a webcast, which will be available on . The presentation will be followed by an online Q&A session.



Contact:

Kjetil Bakken, Head of IR, tel.: +47 918 89 889

Carl Christian Bachke, IR Officer, tel.: +47 909 80 848

Martin Seland Simensen, IR Officer, tel.: +47 416 92 087



This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4050221

The following files are available for download:

Release

SOURCE Aker BP ASA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED