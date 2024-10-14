Mighty Dragon: China's J-20 Fleet Surges Past US In Pacific

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's growing J-20 stealth fighter fleet, bolstered by new cutting-edge and domestic engines, is gaining fast on the US as it grapples with rising costs, modernization delays and internal debates over the future of air dominance.

This month, defense resource Janes reported that China's People's Liberation Army-Air Force (PLAAF) has rapidly expanded its fleet of Chengdu J-20“Mighty Dragon” fifth-generation fighters, with 12 air brigades equipped as of May 2024.

Janes notes this marks a sharp increase from just 40 aircraft in early 2022, with over 70 inducted in the past year alone, judging on assessments made from recent satellite imagery.

It says that the J-20, designed to rival America's F-35, plays a pivotal role in China's strategy to project power beyond its coastal defenses, particularly in the South China Sea, Taiwan Strait and Western Pacific.

The report notes that the aircraft's deployment across key theater commands underscores China's emphasis on enhancing fifth-generation air power.

Moreover, Janes says the PLAAF is also replacing older J-11s and Su-27s with J-20s, supported by advancements in domestic engine technologies like the WS-15 that have reduced China's reliance on Russian-made engines.

However, the report points out that cost factors, with each J-20 priced at US$110 million, may limit production. It mentions that China's growing defense budget, projected at $232 billion in 2024, supports further fighter procurement.

Janes says this expansion could drive the US and regional powers, including Japan and South Korea, to accelerate their fifth- and sixth-generation fighter programs, intensifying military spending in the Asia-Pacific region.

As China rapidly scales up its J-20 fleet, surpassing the US in advanced stealth fighter numbers, the US is struggling with soaring costs and modernization delays for its comparable F-35 program, potentially shifting the balance of air power in China's favor in the Pacific.