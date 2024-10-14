Social Democrats Lead In Early Results As Lithuania Heads To Polls
Lithuanians headed to polls on Sunday to vote in the first round
of the general elections, which are expected to see a change in
government, Azernews reports, citing Deutsche Welle.
Lithuania's Social Democrats, formerly an opposition party, are
leading after the first round of voting. The party will try to form
a majority coalition government with two other parties after the
elections, Social Democrat leader Vilija Blinkeviciute told
reporters.
With nearly 70% of precincts reporting in the election for a new
parliament, the Social Democrats had about 23% of the vote, the
election commission in Vilnius said Sunday night.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte's conservative
Homeland Union came in third with just over 13%. In second place
was the populist Nemunas Dawn party, which participated in the
elections for the first time. It received almost 18%.
The preliminary final result is expected today.
