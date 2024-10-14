143 Children Evacuated From Border Communities In Sumy Region Over Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past week, 535 people, including 143 children, have been evacuated from the border communities of Sumy region.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on , Ukrinform reports.

“The evacuation of 17 territorial communities of the region from 189 settlements in Sumy region continues. Over the past week alone, 535 people have been evacuated from the border communities of the region, including 143 children,” the report says.

It is noted that a total of 36,804 people, including 6,469 children, have been evacuated from 34 settlements within and outside the 5-kilometer zone from the state border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation.

In addition, the mandatory evacuation of children from 28 settlements of the Seredyna-Buda community of the Shostka district (excluding the town of Seredyna-Buda) and 24 settlements of the Velykopysarivska village community continues.

In addition, an order was signed by the Sumy Military District Administration and the Siversk Military District Administration to conduct a mandatory evacuation of children with their parents, persons in loco parentis, or other legal representatives from certain settlements in Konotop and Sumy districts.

According to this document, compulsory evacuation is carried out from 11 settlements of Novoslobidska and Putivlska territorial communities of Konotop district, 90 settlements of Bilopilia, Vorozhbianska, Krasnopilia, Miropilia, Mykolaivka, Khotin, Yunakivka territorial communities of Sumy district.

Almost 500 children are to be evacuated.

As reported by Ukrinform , at night and in the morning of October 13, Russian troops fired 11 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, 50 explosions were heard.

