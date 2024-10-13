Zhejiang Taimei Medical Technology Co., Ltd. Is Now Listed On HKEX

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HONG KONG, Oct. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Zhejiang Taimei Medical Co., Ltd. (the "Company"; Stock code: 2576) has announced that the shares have started to be traded on the Main Board of the of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code "2576" since today.

The Company said, "in the future, we will continue to upgrade and expand our products and services; expand customer base and efficiently respond to customer needs; strengthen customer relationships through cross-selling and upselling; reinforce for future growth; expand internationally and foster global collaboration; pursue business growth through investments, acquisitions and partnerships."

Looking forward, taking the listing as an opportunity, the Company will leverage on the global capital to further promote its business development, strive for outstanding performance, and give back to the shareholders, the society and the public.

Zhejiang Taimei Medical Technology Co., Ltd. designs and provides industry-specific software and digital services to a variety of stakeholders in the pharmaceutical and medical device industry. The Company is the largest digital solution provider for pharmaceutical and medical device R&D and commercialization in China in terms of revenue in 2023, taking up a market share of 5.9%.

According to CIC. As of March 31, 2024, The Company offered more than 40 software products and digital services that cater to diverse organizational needs and roles within the pharmaceutical and medical device industry, in various use cases such as trial design and management, patient recruitment and follow-up, data collection and analysis, remote monitoring, as well as sales relationship management. Through seamless integration of digital services with software on platforms, the Company deliver efficient and high-quality one-stop solutions that streamline processes throughout the pharmaceutical and medical device R&D and commercialization journey, enhancing efficiency and improving quality.

According to CIC. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had served over 1,400 pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations, including 21 out of the top 25 global pharmaceutical companies and 90 of the top 100 Chinese pharmaceutical innovators, making it the most widely adopted digital solution provider for pharmaceutical and medical device R&D and commercialization in China in terms of number of customers.

SOURCE Taimei Technology

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED