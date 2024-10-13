Berlin Barracks / Disturbing The Peace By Phone

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3006694

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/09/2024 10:22 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Macdonald Rd, Washington, VT

VIOLATION: Disturbing the Peace by Use of Telephone

ACCUSED: Danielle Graves

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

VICTIM: Robert Lowe

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/09/24 The Vermont State Police was notified by the Animal Control Officer for Washington that Graves had called him approximately 23 times on him home phone to asking him to perform lewd acts. On 10/10/24 Graves met with Troopers and was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 12/04/2024 at 08:30 AM to answer to the offense of Disturbing the Peace by Use of Telephone.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/21/23 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

