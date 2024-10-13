Berlin Barracks / Disturbing The Peace By Phone
10/13/2024 9:00:34 PM
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3006694
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/09/2024 10:22 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Macdonald Rd, Washington, VT
VIOLATION: Disturbing the Peace by Use of Telephone
ACCUSED: Danielle Graves
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT
VICTIM: Robert Lowe
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/09/24 The Vermont State Police was notified by the Animal Control Officer for Washington that Graves had called him approximately 23 times on him home phone to asking him to perform lewd acts. On 10/10/24 Graves met with Troopers and was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 12/04/2024 at 08:30 AM to answer to the offense of Disturbing the Peace by Use of Telephone.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/21/23 at 8:30 AM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
