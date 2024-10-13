Vici Health Sciences Authorized To Export And Import DEA Schedule I-V Controlled Substances

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Expanding Capabilities to Support Complex Clinical Development with Controlled Substance Handling and Compliance

ELKRIDGE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vici Sciences, a leader in development and regulatory services , is pleased to announce that it has received authorization to export and DEA Schedule I-V controlled substances. This milestone expands Vici Health Sciences' capabilities, enabling the company to support clients in the clinical development of controlled substances with comprehensive regulatory compliance and chain management .Supporting the Development of Controlled SubstancesThe ability to import and export controlled substances, ranging from Schedule I to Schedule V, allows Vici Health Sciences to facilitate the global movement of investigational drugs and materials for clinical trials. This new capability is critical for pharmaceutical and biotech companies working on complex projects involving controlled substances, including pain management therapies, CNS drugs, and novel compounds targeting a variety of therapeutic areas.“Our DEA import and export authorization marks a significant enhancement of our service offerings,” said Anish Dhanarajan PhD, CEO at Vici Health Sciences.“We can now provide even greater support to our clients as they navigate the regulatory complexities associated with controlled substances. This capability positions us to serve as a trusted partner for all stages of controlled substance development, from preclinical research to clinical trials.”Ensuring Compliance and SecurityHandling controlled substances requires a rigorous adherence to DEA regulations and stringent security protocols. Vici Health Sciences' facilities and processes have been reviewed and approved to meet all federal requirements for the secure handling, storage, and transportation of Schedule I-V substances. The company's expert regulatory and compliance team will oversee every step of the process to ensure compliance and mitigate potential risks.Key Benefits for Clients:Global Supply Chain Support: Vici can facilitate the international movement of Schedule I-V substances, reducing delays in clinical trial timelines.Regulatory Expertise: With a deep understanding of DEA regulations, Vici provides comprehensive guidance to clients navigating the complexities of controlled substance development.End-to-End Solutions: From importing raw materials to exporting clinical trial samples, Vici offers a seamless solution for all stages of controlled substance research and development.Advancing Drug Development with Expanded CapabilitiesWith the addition of DEA import and export services, Vici Health Sciences is positioned to offer more robust support to its clients, helping accelerate drug development and ensuring compliance at every stage. This new offering builds on Vici's existing strengths in formulation development, analytical method development, and regulatory support, making it a one-stop solution for clients working with controlled substances.About Vici Health SciencesVici Health Sciences is a trusted partner for pharmaceutical and biotech companies, specializing in formulation development, analytical method development, manufacturing process development, CRO management, and regulatory compliance. With a focus on quality, innovation, and regulatory expertise, Vici Health Sciences offers comprehensive solutions to support the entire drug development lifecycle, from preclinical research to commercialization.For more information on Vici Health Sciences' DEA import/export services or to learn more about our capabilities, visit vicihealthsciences or contact us at ... or +1 410-379-1500.

Anish Dhanarajan PhD

Vici Health Sciences

+1 410-379-1500

