Fasoo Highlights AI Data Security Solutions For Regulatory Compliance At Cyber Security World Asia 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

Fasoo at the Security World Asia (CSWA) 2024

SEOUL , SOUTH KOREA, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / --

- Fasoo , the global leader in zero trust data security and management, successfully demonstrated its comprehensive data security at Cyber Security World Asia (CSWA) 2024. Fasoo showcased its innovative DSPM, EDRM, and EBR solutions , designed to address the growing need for comprehensive data protection strategies that ensure compliance with evolving regulatory frameworks.

“As the volume, diversity, and severity of security threats are significantly increasing and regulatory requirements becoming more stringent, basic data security and compliance solutions are not sufficient to eliminate the threats,” stated Jason Sohn , the Managing Director at Fasoo.“Fasoo is committed to helping organizations worldwide protect their most valuable information assets – data – by leveraging the latest in AI and zero trust architecture solutions.”

Fasoo emphasized the role of AI-driven technologies in enhancing data security across various industries, particularly in sectors with data privacy requirements, such as BFSI, healthcare, retail and government. Fasoo's comprehensive suite of data security solutions garnered attention from organizations seeking to fortify their security infrastructure amidst increasing threats and regulatory pressure.

Fasoo's DSPM solution was particularly highlighted for its capability to provide real-time visibility and control over data security across multi-cloud environments. By integrating AI-driven insights, Fasoo helps businesses identify potential vulnerabilities and mitigate risks before they can be exploited, ensuring a proactive approach to data protection. Additionally, Fasoo's EDRM solution was showcased for its ability to protect sensitive data, even after it leaves an organization's perimeter, ensuring that documents remain secure throughout their lifecycle.

Fasoo's participation at Cyber Security World Asia 2024 reinforced its position as a leader in advanced data security solutions. Focusing on compliance, AI integration, and zero trust data security, Fasoo continues to help businesses navigate the complexities of modern cybersecurity while meeting strict regulatory standards.

For more information about Fasoo's next generation data security solutions, please visit products/ .

About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit .



Jungyeon Lim

Fasoo

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.