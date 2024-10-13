RUTLAND BARRACKS / VIOLATION OF A RELIEF FROM STALKING ORDER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B4006288
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Troopers Steven Schutt
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 10/12/24
INCIDENT LOCATION: 81 Heritage Hill Circle Place, Rutland Town
VIOLATION: Violation of relief from stalking order
ACCUSED: Diane Novak
AGE: 80
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, VT
VICTIM: Katherine Crocker
AGE: 90
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 12, 2024, at approximately 0957 hours, VT State Police received a report of a violation of a relief from stalking order that occurred in the Town of Rutland, Vermont.
Investigation revealed that Diane Novak of Rutland Town, VT, had violated a court order prohibiting contact with Katherine Crocker of Rutland Town, VT.
Crocker was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court on November 18, 2024, at 1000 hrs to answer the charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/18/2024 at 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court's discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
