RUTLAND BARRACKS / VIOLATION OF A RELIEF FROM STALKING ORDER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B4006288

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Troopers Steven Schutt

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 10/12/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: 81 Heritage Hill Circle Place, Rutland Town

VIOLATION: Violation of relief from stalking order

ACCUSED: Diane Novak

AGE: 80

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, VT

VICTIM: Katherine Crocker

AGE: 90

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 12, 2024, at approximately 0957 hours, VT State Police received a report of a violation of a relief from stalking order that occurred in the Town of Rutland, Vermont.

Investigation revealed that Diane Novak of Rutland Town, VT, had violated a court order prohibiting contact with Katherine Crocker of Rutland Town, VT.

Crocker was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court on November 18, 2024, at 1000 hrs to answer the charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/18/2024 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court's discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.