October 14-18 Economic Calendar: Essential Data Releases To Monitor For The Week
10/13/2024 3:20:09 PM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The upcoming week, from October 14 to October 18, promises to be significant for investors and economists alike.
With key economic indicators set to be released in Brazil, China, the United States, and the Eurozone, market participants will be keenly observing the data.
In Brazil, the Focus Report will kick off the week, providing crucial insights into economic forecasts. Additionally, the weekly trade balance will shed light on the country's trade dynamics.
As the week progresses, formal job creation figures will reveal trends in Brazil's labor market. Meanwhile, the United States will release its Empire State Manufacturing Index, a vital gauge of manufacturing health.
The Eurozone will contribute with its ZEW Survey , offering insights into investor sentiment. Midweek will see Brazil's IPC-S CPI report, while the U.S. will unveil important import price indexes.
Thursday is packed with data from multiple regions, including China's GDP figures and various inflation metrics from the Eurozone . Finally, Friday concludes the week with an empty economic agenda, allowing investors to digest the week's revelations.
Economic Calendar for the Week October 14-18
Monday, October 14
Brazil
China
Tuesday, October 15
Brazil
8:30 AM - Focus Report
3:00 PM - Weekly Trade Balance
United States
12:00 AM - Formal Job Creation (Sep)
Eurozone
9:30 AM - Empire State Manufacturing Index (Aug)
3:00 PM - Monthly Budget (Sep)
Wednesday, October 16
Brazil
6:00 AM - ZEW Survey (Expectations) (Oct)
United States
8:00 AM - IPC-S CPI FGV (Oct)
Thursday, October 17
Brazil
8:00 AM - MBA Mortgage Applications (Sep)
9:30 AM - Import Price Index M/M (Sep)
9:30 AM - Import Price Index Y/Y (Oct)
China
5:00 AM - FIPE CPI - Weekly (Oct)
8:00 AM - IGP-10
United States
11:00 PM - GDP Y/Y Q3 2024
11:00 PM - GDP Accumulated Y/Y Q3 2024
11:00 PM - Industrial Production Y/Y (Sep)
11:00 PM - Industrial Production Year-to-Date
Eurozone
9:30 AM - Advance Retail Sales M/M (Sep)
9:30 AM - Initial Jobless Claims (Sep)
9:30 AM - Continuing Jobless Claims
Friday, October 18
6:00 AM - Trade Balance SA (Aug)
6:00 AM - CPI Y/Y (Sep)
6:00 AM - CPI M/M (Sep)
6:00 AM - Core CPI Y/Y
