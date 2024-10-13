(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By United Nations Interim Force (UNIFIL) in Lebanon

BEIRUT, Lebanon – Early this morning, (13 October, 2024) peacekeepers at a UN position in Ramyah observed three platoons of IDF crossing the Blue Line into Lebanon.

“At around 4:30 a.m., while peacekeepers were in shelters, two IDF Merkava tanks destroyed the position's main gate and forcibly entered the position. They requested multiple times that the base turn out its lights. The tanks left about 45 minutes later after UNIFIL protested through our liaison mechanism, saying that IDF presence was putting peacekeepers in danger.

At around 6:40 a.m., peacekeepers at the same position reported the firing of several rounds 100 metres north, which emitted smoke. Despite putting on protective masks, fifteen peacekeepers suffered effects, including skin irritation and gastrointestinal reactions, after the smoke entered the camp. The peacekeepers are receiving treatment.

In addition, yesterday, IDF soldiers stopped a critical UNIFIL logistical movement near Meiss ej Jebel, denying it passage. The critical movement could not be completed.

For the fourth time in as many days, we remind the IDF and all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property and to respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times.

Breaching and entering a UN position is a further flagrant violation of international law and Security Council resolution 1701 (2006). Any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and resolution 1701. UNIFIL's mandate provides for its freedom of movement in its area of operations, and any restriction on this is a violation of resolution 1701.

“We have requested an explanation from the IDF from these shocking violations,” the UNIFIL statement said.

The post UNIFIL reports IDF 'forcibly entered' UN peacekeeping position appeared first on Caribbean News Global .