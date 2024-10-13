UNICEF Warns Of Rise Of Threat Amidst Conflict In Middle East For Children's Lives
10/13/2024 3:10:55 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) affirmed that the
lives of children in the Middle East are being destroyed due to
ongoing conflicts, Azernews reports, citing 'peninsularqatar'
referring to UNICEF.
"All the parties are obligated to protect civilians, including
children, humanitarian workers, and civilian infrastructure,
including schools and health facilities," UNICEF Executive Director
Catherine Russell said.
"Parties must allow unfettered access to life-saving aid. These
obligations are flagrantly disregarded," UNICEF Executive Director
stressed.
"Children do not start wars, and they have no power to end them,
yet their lives are devastated by conflict," she said.
"Tens of thousands of children have died. Thousands more are in
captivity, displaced, orphaned, out of school, and suffer trauma
from violence and war," Russell added, demanding to end violence
against children.
