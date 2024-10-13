Georgian CEC Employees Are Menaced Through Phone Calls To Refuse Elections
10/13/2024 3:10:55 PM
“Some employees of the election administration are pressured,”
said Giorgi Kalandarishvili, Chairman of the Georgian Central
Election Commission (CEC) at the briefing,
Azernews reports, citing Georgian Public
Broadcaster.
According to the CEC Chair, some of the administration employees
received phone messages calling them to refuse participation in the
organization of elections and make public statements on this
issue.
“We state that similar pressure on our staff is categorically
unacceptable when they make efforts to hold the upcoming elections
on a high professional level. We will defend their interests and
apply all judicial mechanisms to ensure the lawful protection of
their rights. The addresses of the notifications will continue to
work together with the rest of the team, and similar pressure will
not obstruct the institution's functioning,” Kalandarishvili
stated.
The CEC chair went on to say that similar facts often took place
before with the attempts to bribe the CEC employees, menace them,
or threaten them with other methods.
However, Kalandarishvili underscored:“Despite destructive
attempts, the election administration will conduct its activities
high-professionally in full compliance with the legislation and
hold the elections in line with international standards.”
