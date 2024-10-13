Hoekstra: Precop Provides Strong Platform To Begin Negotiations Ahead Of COP29
Date
10/13/2024 3:10:54 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
PreCop has provided a strong platform to begin negotiations
ahead of COP29, EU Commissioner for Climate Action Wopke Hoekstra
said.
Azernews reports that he made the statement
while speaking during the "Global Perspectives" lecture series at
ADA University. The meeting was organized by the Center of
Excellence in European Studies at the Institute for Development and
Diplomacy at ADA.
"There is a lot of work to be done ahead of COP29. Not only do
we need to build confidence in the consensus reached at COP28 in
Dubai, but we also need to make it more concrete. PreCop has been a
good start for the negotiations," Hoekstra remarked.
He further emphasized the need for greater global efforts to
transition away from fossil fuels to mitigate the harmful effects
of global warming.
"It's important to shift towards green energy. Over time, we
need to phase out gas, as it is a fossil fuel. We must reduce our
dependency on it”
“The green transition and adaptation to climate impacts require
more financial investments, which means more public funding will be
needed. However, public funding alone may not be enough to tackle
the scale of the upcoming challenges. Additionally, the collected
funds must be prioritized for the countries that need the most
assistance," Hoekstra added.
MENAFN13102024000195011045ID1108774437
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.