Russian Forces Attack Nikopol Four Times Today

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today, October 13, Russian bombed Nikopol four times, damaging two cars. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

“During the day, the enemy attacked Nikopol four times, bombing the city with kamikaze drones. Two cars were damaged in the attacks. Experts are currently investigating the extent of the damage caused by the enemy. Fortunately, no one was injured. It was calm in the rest of the Dnipropetrovsk region,” Lysak wrote.

As Ukrinform reported, the enemy shelled the Nikopol district 20 times yesterday.

Photo: Serhiy Lysak / Telegram