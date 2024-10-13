More Than 140 Children Evacuated From Border Communities In Sumy Region Over Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past week, 535 people, including 143 children, have been evacuated from the border communities of the Sumy region.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration wrote this on , Ukrinform reports.

“Evacuation from 189 settlements in 17 territorial communities of the Sumy region continues. As many as 535 people, including 143 children, were evacuated from the border communities of the region over the past week alone,” the report says.

Russians launch 34 on Sumy region

Overall, 36,804 people, including 6,469 children, have been evacuated from 34 settlements within and outside the 5-kilometer zone from the state border of Ukraine with Russia.

It is noted that mandatory evacuation of children from other settlements within the border communities is ongoing. Nearly 500 children are to be evacuated.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops fired 11 times at the border area and settlements of the Sumy region at night and in the morning, with 50 explosions recorded.