Russians Continue Forced Passportization In Occupied Luhansk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians continue to put pressure on residents of the occupied Luhansk region to make them obtain Russian passports.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Artem Lysohor, wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The forced passportization of residents in the occupied Luhansk region continues. There has been no significant change in the situation over the past six months, since Putin's elections, when it turned out that the percentage of passport holders was significantly different from the officially declared one. In addition, the status of documents issued in the so-called 'LPR' remains unrecognized in Russia,” wrote Lysohor.

Ukrainian forces strike oil depot near Russian-occupied Rovenky inregion

According to him, Luhansk residents travelling to the territory of the Russian Federation will be subject to additional checks, even if they already hold a Russian passport. When returning from abroad, there will be enhanced filtration. The same as for those who do not have Russian-issued documents.

“They can forbid return even with a Russian passport, as the population of the occupied territory has not been recognized by Russians. These people are strangers to them,” he wrote.

As reported, only two district doctors work in the temporarily occupied Siverskodonetsk, while before the full-scale war there were 50 of them.