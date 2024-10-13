Kuwait FM Looks Into Global Developments With Assistants

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya on Sunday discussed current happenings around the region and beyond with assistants from his ministry, including plans by the leadership to keep national development on an upward trajectory. (end) nma

