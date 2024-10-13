Iraq, Iran Working To De-Escalate Mideast Conflict

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Oct 13 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Prime Mohammad Al-Sudani said Sunday his did its utmost to halt the conflict in Gaza Strip and Lebanon in collaboration with friendly countries and international partners.

"The top priority for the Iraqi government is to end the aggression of the Israeli occupation, prevent the spread of the conflict to other parts of the Middle East and ensure delivery of humanitarian aid," he said during his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, now on a visit to Iraq.

"Iraq has repeatedly cautioned against the Israeli occupation's plots to expand the score of the conflict," Al-Sudani noted in a statement from his office.

On his part, Araghchi said his visit aimed to exchange views with Iraq and coordinate stances on regional issues.

Iran supports Iraq's efforts to prevent further spread of the conflict, he affirmed.

Upon his arrival in Baghdad earlier today, Araghchi held talks with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on bilateral relations and regional issues. (end)

