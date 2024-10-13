90Th CMEF In Shenzhen Showcases Global Medtech Innovations And Insights

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 90th China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) has successfully kicked off in Shenzhen, running from October 12-15. This year's event spans nearly 200,000 square meters and hosts nearly 4,000 exhibitors with an audience surpassing 200,000 from over 130 countries. During the opening ceremony, Reed Sinopharm Exhibitions (RSE) and the Association

of Private Hospitals

of Malaysia (APHM) signed a strategic partnership agreement aimed at shaping the future of medical development in Malaysia.

The CMEF continues to be the leading global platform integrating the entire medical device industry chain. It features product technology showcases, brand promotions, trade opportunities, and academic forums. Numerous groundbreaking products are unveiled at this year's CMEF, some of which include:



Endoscope Anti-Fog Solution: China National Medical Device (CMDC) unveiled their V301 - a state-of-the-art endoscopic camera system featuring advanced defogging technology. During procedures, pressing a button on the handle quickly restores a clear image within 5-10 seconds.

All-Digital Brain PET System : Raysolution showcased their DigitMI i30 - a fully digital PET scanner for brain imaging boasting unmatched resolution and sensitivity. This product employs the multi-voltage threshold (MVT) digitization, achieving a spatial resolution of 1.0mm, a time of flight of 249ps, and a sensitivity of 30 kcps/MBq.

Innovative Medical Robotics : Chunli Medical showcased their newest handheld orthopedic robotics designed for hip and knee joints, featuring innovative integration of advanced sensor control and autonomous perception systems.

Portable Ultrasound System : Dawei Medical showcased their groundbreaking handheld ultrasound, providing users with a wireless vision at their fingertips.

Simple Respirator : Lanswick featured their patented Simple Respirator, offering real-time visualization of artificial ventilation, monitoring lung compliance and airway resistance for precise ventilation control. Sustainable Cabin for Medical Waste : Beijing Aerorate Protection presented their new medical waste disposal cabin that offers eco-friendly on-site treatment solutions. This innovative approach eliminates the potential for secondary pollution during waste transportation and introduces a fresh disposal method for hospital complexes and remote regions.

A notable feature of this year's exhibition is a strategic agreement. In June 2025, RSE will host THE HEALTH INDUSTRY SERIES – ASEAN (tHIS ASEAN) co-located with APHM. The Southeast Asian healthcare market is set for rapid expansion, with an expected annual growth rate of 10-12%. This partnership seeks to unite healthcare professionals and industry leaders in Southeast Asia, encouraging cooperation and progress to improve global health standards.

In addition, over sixty high-end conferences and forums are taking place at CMEF, with more than 1000 industry leaders exploring critical insights into healthcare advancements. Notable sessions on the WeTalk Global Stage include UK-GBA Life Sciences Business Matching, Israeli Medical Equipment Roadshow. The 90th CMEF also offers business matchmaking services at the Distributor Alliance Club, drawing thousands of distributors globally.

The ongoing success of CMEF underscores its status as the premier gateway for foreign brands entering China's market while highlighting its pivotal role in driving forward global healthcare innovations. The 91st CMEF will be held on April 8-11 in Shanghai, please stay tuned!

For more information:

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED