The Centurion Condominium New York Has Opened The First Analytic Gym In The United States

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Yorkers are known for their focus on health, making a facility one of the most important amenities in Manhattan's luxury buildings. The Centurion Condominium, located in Midtown New York near Central Park, and designed by legendary architect I.M. Pei, was due for a renovation of its gym. Instead of just updating the equipment and giving the space a fresh coat of paint, the board of the Centurion aimed to provide its residents with a world-class facility within just 1,400 square feet.

Fitness Area at 33 West 56th Street, The Centurion Condominium

After months of planning and design in collaboration with Technogym, the company that supplied training equipment for the 2024 Olympic Games, a completely new type of residential gym was created, redefining residential fitness.

"The goal was to make our fitness facility the catalyst for a lifestyle transformation," says board member and real estate broker Thomas

Guss, who led the project. "We wanted our fitness facility to be more than just a place to work out. It's about empowering our residents to measure and enhance their performance in the privacy of their building," Guss explains.

The centerpiece of the new gym is the Technogym CheckUp, the first of its kind in the United States. It measures body composition, strength, balance, mobility, and cognitive abilities, processes the results using artificial intelligence models, and creates a personalized training protocol based on real data, which is then presented to the building's residents on their smartphones.

The cardio section includes training options for running, biking, stepping, rowing, and skiing. The strength machines automatically adjust to the user, ensuring maximum neuromuscular activation as well as correct exercise settings. A stretching station helps residents to reduce muscular tension and avoid back pain, and free weights and other training materials allow for a wide range of additional workouts.

The interior design of the gym emphasizes natural woods, special lighting to enhance mood and energy, artwork by Alex Katz, and a triple-stage air filtration system to ensure cleaner air than in an operating room.

The Centurion's residents love it, not only as a free amenity in the building they call home but as an important component of their lives. Others take notice - several developers have approached the Centurion team to help them redesign their own gyms. The building even noted a surge in interest in buying and renting at the Centurion, including a penthouse currently on the market at $9,8 million, demonstrating how a thoughtfully designed amenity can further elevate an entire building's appeal.

