(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

WillistonBarracks





News Release - Traffic Notification





Mount Philo Rd Charlotte is closed near 3589 Mount Philo Rd due to a crash.



This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.





Regards

VSP Williston

