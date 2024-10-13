Date
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
WillistonBarracks
News Release - Traffic Notification
Mount Philo Rd Charlotte is closed near 3589 Mount Philo Rd due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Regards
VSP Williston
