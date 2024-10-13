Big Revelations In Baba Siddique's Murder: Police Disclose Shooters Planned To Use Pepper Spray First, But...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Mumbai Crime Branch official said on Sunday that shooters had planned to use pepper spray before firing shots at former Maharashtra Baba Siddique.

"The accused had brought pepper spray, first, the accused were about to spra and then they were about to fire but the third accused Shiv Kumar Gautam started firing directly," the official said at a press on Sunday.

| Live | Baba Siddique Murder: Salman Sohail, Arpita visit NCP leader's residence

Sharing other details, DCP Crime Branch Datta Nalawade said Baba Siddique was shot outside his son's office around 9.30 pm on Saturday. He said Baba Siddique didn't have a categorised security, but he was given three security personnel from the Mumbai police.

"Three constables were with Baba Siddiqui at the time of the shooting , but they could not do anything," Nalawade said. He said one more person was injured in this firing incident.

| Baba Siddique news: Gurmail Singh sent to police custody; 4th accused identified

"A case was registered in Nirmal Nagar Police Station premises. Two accused have been arrested on the spot itself," Nalawade said, adding that two pistols and 28 rounds were recovered from the accused. "An investigation is also being done from Lawrence Bishnoi's angle," police said.

Nalawade said that Baba Siddique didn't have a categorised security, but he was given three security personnel from the Mumbai police. At the time of the incident, one of our security personnel was there with him. We are investigating all angles of this case, including Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi's angles."

| Baba Siddique Murder: Mumbai police lists three possible reasons for the killing

"We are looking into the records of all accused and we are also in touch with the local police of their native places to see if they had any earlier police records. We are investigating all these angles like when the accused came to Mumbai, where they were lodged and who harboured them or financed them...," police was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.