Civilian Injured As Russians Shell Kupiansk, Borova In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Pre-trial investigations have been initiated under the procedural guidance of the Kupiansk and Izium District Prosecutor's Offices into violations of the laws and of war by the Russian forces.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The Russian forces once again shelled Kharkiv region today, injuring a civilian. Under the procedural guidance of the Kupiansk and Izium District Prosecutor's Offices in Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations have been initiated into violations of the laws and customs of war (part

1, article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement reads.

According to the investigation, on October 13, around 10:00, an enemy FPV drone struck an open field in Kupiansk. A 56-year-old man, who was nearby at the time of the strike, sustained injuries.

Also, on October 13 at approximately 2:50, the occupiers carried out a massive shelling of the village of Borova in Izium district. Private residences, apartment buildings, administrative buildings, and shops were damaged.

Preliminary data suggests that the Russian army attacked the settlement using the Smerch multiple rocket launcher system.

"Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all necessary and appropriate steps to document the war crimes committed by Russian military personnel," stated the regional prosecutor's office.

As reported by Ukrinform, a man in Kharkiv region died of injuries sustained during the shelling on October 12.