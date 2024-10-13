Over 300 Palestinians Killed Since North Gaza Operation Started - Office

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Oct 13 -- More than 300 Palestinians died in Gaza since the start of the Israeli occupation's second military operation in Jabalia refugee camp North the Strip, said the office in Gaza on Sunday.

In a press held at Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital, office director Ismail Al-Thawabta said the so far killed more than 300 Palestinians over nine days in a "systematic crime" and a siege against civilians, children, women and residential neighborhoods.

The Israeli occupation committed "massacres" against humanity and is deliberately bombing displacement and shelter centers, he noted, stressing that the occupation is seeking; with all its might, to implement a clear displacement plan.

Earlier today, Gaza health authorities announced the death of 52 Palestinians and the injury of 128 others during the past 24 hours, bringing the number of the genocidal war in the Strip since October 7 of last year to 42,227 martyrs and 98,464 wounded. (end)

