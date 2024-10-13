Qatari Aircraft Arrives In Beirut With Humanitarian Aid For Lebanese People

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: An aircraft belonging to Qatari Amiri Air Force arrived at Rafic Hariri Airport in the sisterly Republic of Lebanon, carrying aid, including medicines and shelter supplies, provided by Qatar Fund for Development, as part of the air bridge operated by the State of Qatar to provide relief to the brotherly Lebanese people in view of the humanitarian crisis they are undergoing due to recent developments.

The aid was received by of Public in the Lebanese Caretaker H E Dr. Firass Abiad and Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Lebanon H E Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.