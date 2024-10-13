In A Surprise Visit, PM Modi Visits PM Gatishakti Anubhuti Kendra At Bharat Mandapam

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Sunday paid a surprise visit to the PM GatiShakti Anubhuti Kendra at Bharat Mandapam, on the third anniversary of the launch of PM GatiShakti. The Anubhuti Kendra showcases the key features, achievements and milestones of PM GatiShakti.

During his visit, PM Modi appreciated the strides made in the planning and execution of projects across the country due to the impact of PM GatiShakti.

The Prime Minister lauded its adoption across sectors, which is adding speed to fulfil the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Officials said that PM GatiShakti is breaking the silos with a collective vision.

PM Modi also visited the ODOP Anubhuti Kendra and appreciated the strides made by the ODOP initiative in helping in the selection, branding and promotion of products of various districts across the nation.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also wrote on X about how the scheme was enhancing multi-modal connectivity across sectors.

“PM GatiShakti National Master Plan has emerged as a transformative initiative aimed at revolutionizing India's infrastructure. It has significantly enhanced multimodal connectivity, driving faster and more efficient development across sectors. The seamless integration of various stakeholders has led to boosting logistics, reducing delays and creating new opportunities for several people," PM Modi wrote on X.

The Network Planning Group (NPG) is synchronising efforts across ministries to ensure cohesive infrastructure development. With 81 NPG meetings held, 213 projects worth Rs 15.48 lakh crore have been evaluated.

Through PM GatiShakti, last-mile connectivity gaps are being assessed to ensure seamless movement.

It symbolises a 'whole-of-government' approach with 1,529 data layers belonging to 44 ministries of Central government and 36 states and UTs already being onboard. Regional workshops and capacity-building initiatives have facilitated its wider adoption.

A statement noted that using the National Master Plan, 156 Infrastructure Gaps relating to first and last-mile connectivity issues of major sectors of the economy, such as, Coal, Steel, Fertilizer, Ports, Food and Public Distribution, etc., have also been identified by concerned Ministries and Departments. With digital surveys, project preparation is now faster and more accurate. The Ministry of Railways has planned over 400 railway projects in just a year and 27,000 km of railway lines.

PM GatiShakti is helping in effectively planning the locations of Anganwadi Centres. It is helping focus on Anganwadi Centres with greater nutritional requirements. More than 10 lakh Anganwadi Centres have been mapped on the National Master Plan.

It has also been used to identify prominent industries in districts to impart district-specific skill courses by schools. PM Shri Schools have been mapped on the PM GatiShakti portal to identify other schools nearby based on geospatial information to anchor other schools nearby.

The PM GatiShakti framework has been presented on various international platforms for promoting international collaboration. International collaborations are being promoted and MoU on knowledge sharing is in progress with Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.