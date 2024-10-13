Prince William 'Made A Dig' At Harry, Meghan For 'Leaving Service': Will Royal Family Ever Reconcile?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Will Prince Harry ever reconcile with the Royal Family? Prince William seemed to take a dig at his brother, Prince Harry, at a mega royal event. Many on social interpreted William's words as an attack on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who stepped away from their Royal duties.

William was the only member of the Royal Family to speak at King Charles's Coronation Concert, which was held on the grounds of Windsor Castle last year. In his speech a day after Charles was crowned at Westminster Abbey, William recognised his father's decades of service and commitment to others.

According to the Mirror, Prince William had said, "Pa, we are all so proud of you...As my grandmother said when she was crowned, coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future. And I know she's up there, fondly keeping an eye on us. She would be a proud mother."

"For all that celebrations are magnificent, at the heart of the pageantry is a simple message. Service. My father's first words on entering Westminster Abbey yesterday were a pledge of service. It was a pledge to continue to serve," Prince William was quoted as saying.

Several social media users believed it was a definite dig at Harry and Meghan. "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are targeted because they chose to leave service to Charles, Camilla, William and Kate. But why should anyone be punished for stepping away from a life that didn't work for them? Respecting their choice means respecting everyone's freedom," a user posted on X.

It's been a year since the Coronation festivities. However, relations between Harry and the royals have only continued to sour. Harry was in attendance for the Coronation service but did not participate in any of the other celebrations.

Sources have ruled out a reunion between Harry and his elder brother William. Friends told The Daily Beast: "Both sides understand each other's position clearly now. William and Catherine felt completely betrayed by Harry's memoir. They don't speak to Harry and Meghan, and they are certainly not about to start when Catherine is at her most vulnerable."