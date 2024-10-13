(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Antigua and Barbuda's yachting is experiencing a remarkable surge, propelling the twin-island nation's sector to new heights.



The recent Monaco Yacht Show showcased the country's appeal as a premier yachting destination. of Tourism Charles Fernandez led a delegation to present a comprehensive view of Antigua and Barbuda's yachting sector.



The impact of this thriving industry on the local is substantial. Robert Reis, CEO of Falmouth Harbour Marina , estimates that yachting generates around $200 million annually for the nation.



This figure highlights the sector's importance in the overall tourism earnings. Antigua's marinas report a busy season, indicating growing popularity among tourists.







Facilities like Antigua Yacht Club, Jolly Harbour Marina, and Falmouth Harbour cater to various yachts, from smaller vessels to mega-yachts. The influx of larger yachts leads to increased spending in local businesses.



One yacht crew reportedly spent $80,000 on groceries in a single day, showcasing the economic ripple effect. Recognizing the sector's potential, the government supports its growth.



The Falmouth Harbour Marina recently invested $7 million in upgrades, including a new 535-foot berth for mega-yachts and state-of-the-art fuel-pumping equipment. The upcoming yachting season promises to be exceptionally busy.



Over 50 yachts have confirmed participation in the Antigua Charter Yacht Show in December. Berths at English Harbour and Falmouth Harbour are already filling up for the season, indicating strong demand.

Antigua and Barbuda's Yachting Boom: A Catalyst for Tourism Growth

Antigua and Barbuda offer exceptional sailing conditions and comprehensive yachting services, including provisioning and crew training facilities. These offerings keep yachts returning year after year.



In the first half of 2024, the islands recorded 176,665 stay-over visitors, a 15% increase from the previous year. This growth stems from effective marketing strategies and major events like the ICC Cricket World Cup.



As Antigua and Barbuda prepare for their busiest superyacht season yet, their combination of natural beauty and improved infrastructure positions them as a leading Caribbean yachting destination.

MENAFN13102024007421016031ID1108774020