Türkiye’s total turnover index sees annual increase of 41.8 percent in August

(MENAFN) On Friday, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced that Türkiye's total turnover index experienced a substantial year-on-year increase of 41.8 percent in August. This significant growth reflects a robust performance across various sectors of the economy, indicating a positive trend in economic activity. The rise in the turnover index is a strong indicator of the overall health of the country's economy, suggesting increased demand and production across different industries.



Breaking down the performance by sector, the industrial sector recorded a notable increase of 26.7 percent compared to the same month last year. This growth indicates a solid rebound in manufacturing and production activities, contributing significantly to the overall rise in the turnover index. In contrast, the construction sector exhibited an even more impressive growth rate of 75 percent, highlighting a boom in construction activities, possibly driven by infrastructure projects and real estate development. The trade sector also performed well, with a year-on-year increase of 42.8 percent, while the services sector saw a robust growth rate of 55.5 percent, reflecting strong demand for various services.



In terms of monthly performance, the total turnover index saw a rise of 3.7 percent in August. This increase suggests that economic activities continued to gain momentum month-on-month, further reinforcing the positive outlook for Türkiye's economy. Within the industrial sector, there was a modest climb of 1 percent, which, while smaller compared to annual figures, still indicates steady production levels. The construction sector showed a remarkable monthly increase of 10.9 percent, suggesting sustained growth in construction projects and investments.



The trade sector also exhibited a healthy monthly increase of 4.2 percent, while the services sector reported a growth of 3.3 percent. These figures highlight the resilience of Türkiye's economy in navigating both domestic and international challenges. The consistent growth across various sectors, both on an annual and monthly basis, points to a strengthening economy that is adapting well to the current economic landscape.

