Sinner Beats Djokovic To Clinch Shanghai Masters Title

(MENAFN- IANS) Shanghai, Oct 13 (IANS) World no. 1 Jannik Sinner showcased impressive skills to outclass Serbian great Novak Djokovic to lift his tour-leading seventh title of the year on Sunday at the Shanghai Masters.

The Italian registered a 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 victory over the Serbian great, becoming the first man to win more than six titles in a calendar year since 2016 when Andy Murray clinched nine.

With the one-hour and 37-minute triumph, Sinner recorded his personal best 65th win in a season.

With a triumph in China, Sinner has become the first player to beat Djokovic three times in a row in more than a decade. Rafael Nadal was the last man to achieve the feat with wins at Roland Garros, Montreal and the US Open in 2013.

Sinner had beaten Djokovic in the last two meetings at the Davis Cup Finals at the end of last year and the Australian Open earlier this year.

Sinner clinched a high-octane first set by improving to 24-8 in tie-breaks for the year, before surging to an ultimately unassailable 4-1 lead in the early stages of the second set before sealing the win, taking the second set 6-3.

Djokovic, who was bidding to become the third man to win 100 tour-level titles (Connors, Federer), was denied by the imperious serving of Sinner, who won 81 percent of points behind his first delivery in an absorbing first set, according to ATP stats.

Swiss legend Roger Federer and young Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz were in the audience, enjoying the thrilling clash. In his on-court interview, the Serbian said he is not used to seeing Federer in the stands and wished he could have played with him.

"It's nice to see Roger. I'm not used to seeing you in the stands. I wish you were here on court playing with us. It's probably the first time I'm playing in front of you. It's great. Carlos as well. Juan Carlos as well. Thank you for coming out and being a part of this match," said Djokovic in his on-court interview.