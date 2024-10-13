Egypt Condemns Israeli Occupation's Confiscation Of UNRWA Land In Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 13 (KUNA) -- Egypt condemned on Sunday the Israeli occupation's confiscation of lands belonging to in occupied east Jerusalem, which would be turned into a new illegal settlement.

A statement by the Foreign deemed the act as a renewed violation against UNRWA and its efforts to help the Palestinian people.

It also denounced the Israeli occupation's attempt to smear the reputation of the UN agency, indicating that it was a violation of international laws and norms.

Egypt called on the UNSC to hold the Israeli responsible and halt this attack on the respectable UN agency.

The Israeli occupation announced last Thursday that it would be confiscating land for UNRWA at the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in east Jerusalem. The occupation has an outrageous plan to build an illegal settlement with 1,440 units. (end)

