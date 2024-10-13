Israel heavily attacked following tank assault wounding UN peacekeepers

(MENAFN) Israel is under intense scrutiny and condemnation after a recent incident involving its military forces in Lebanon, where two members of a United Nations peacekeeping contingent were by Israeli tank fire. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reported that the attack occurred when a Merkava tank fired at a watchtower located at the force’s headquarters in the border town of Naqoura.



UNIFIL characterized the incident as a serious escalation, stating that any assault on its personnel constitutes a "grave violation of international humanitarian law." The organization's spokesperson, Andrea Tenenti, highlighted the severity of the situation, noting that the UN had made the decision to maintain its presence in the area to monitor developments and assist as necessary, despite prior Israeli orders to reposition their forces.



Tenenti further indicated that should the operational conditions for UNIFIL become untenable, the next steps would depend on the UN Security Council's deliberations on the matter. This reflects the ongoing complexity of maintaining peace and security in a region marked by conflict.



Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi confirmed the injuries sustained by the two peacekeepers, who are currently receiving medical attention. Marsudi condemned the Israeli attack, emphasizing that any aggression towards UN personnel and property is a significant violation of international humanitarian law.



The incident has also drawn the attention of the United States government, which expressed deep concern over the attack. A White House spokesperson acknowledged that while Israel's military operations are aimed at dismantling Hezbollah's infrastructure, it is imperative that these actions do not jeopardize the safety and security of UN peacekeepers operating in the region.



The international backlash against Israel underscores the delicate balance of maintaining military operations while ensuring the protection of peacekeeping forces tasked with stabilizing conflict zones. As tensions escalate in the region, the implications of such incidents are significant, highlighting the need for ongoing dialogue and accountability to uphold international laws and norms.

