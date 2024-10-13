China’S Desperate Bid To Revive Economy: Massive Debt Issuance And Stimulus Measures

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Since August 2024, China has introduced a series of increasingly urgent measures to rejuvenate its struggling economy.



The government's most recent initiative involves issuing an extraordinary 2.3 trillion yuan ($330 billion) in special bonds over the next three months. This marks China's largest stimulus effort since the 2008 global crisis.



The People's of China (PBOC) has taken several steps to boost liquidity and reduce borrowing costs. It cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks by 0.5 percentage points, injecting about 1 trillion yuan ($142 billion) into the economy.



The central bank also lowered key interest rates, including the seven-day reverse repo rate by 0.2 percentage points. To support the struggling real estate sector, the PBOC reduced interest rates on existing mortgages by an average of 0.5 percentage points.



It also lowered the minimum down payment for second-home buyers from 25% to 15%. These measures aim to revitalize the property market, which has been a major drag on economic growth.







The government has relaxed restrictions on home purchases in major cities like Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen. This move seeks to stimulate demand in the real estate sector, which has long been a key driver of China's economic growth.



However, the effectiveness of these measures remains uncertain given the deep-rooted problems in the property market. China's fiscal stimulus efforts extend beyond the real estate sector.



The government plans to issue about 2 trillion yuan ($284 billion) in sovereign bonds to fund various initiatives. These include subsidies for consumer appliance purchases and a monthly allowance of 800 yuan for families with second or subsequent children.

Local governments will be allowed to issue 3.9 trillion yuan in special bonds in 2024, slightly higher than the previous year's 3.8 trillion yuan.



This increase aims to support infrastructure projects and boost local economic activity. The central government has also pledged to recapitalize state-owned banks and assist indebted local governments with bond issuances.







Despite these extensive measures, some economists argue that China needs to implement deeper structural reforms to address fundamental economic challenges.



The country's heavy reliance on exports and investment-led growth has left it vulnerable to external shocks and domestic imbalances. True economic revival may require a shift towards a more consumption-driven model and increased market liberalization.



As China continues to roll out stimulus measures, the global economic community watches closely. The success or failure of these efforts will have significant implications not only for China but for the world economy as a whole.



Only time will tell if these desperate measures will be enough to reverse China's economic slowdown and achieve the government's ambitious growth targets.



