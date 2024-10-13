Lula’S African Promises Fall Short As Brazil-Africa Trade Declines

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's recent African tour aimed to revitalize Brazil's relations with the continent.



Lula made grand promises of investments and renewed financing during visits to South Africa, Ethiopia, and Angola. His enthusiastic declarations received applause at an Angola business forum. However, the reality has not matched the rhetoric.



Trade figures paint a mixed picture of Brazil-Africa relations . Commerce with the Southern African Union dropped 11.1% in the first nine months of 2024 compared to 2023.



Brazilian exports to Nigeria, one of Africa's large economies, fell 8.5%. These declines occurred despite Lula's promises of increased engagement. Some positive developments have emerged amid the challenges.







Nigeria's imports from Brazil surged 112.7%, driven by oil and fertilizer purchases. Overall trade with Nigeria increased by 34.1%. The Brazil-Africa Institute is working to stimulate business ties through initiatives like a port agreement with Gran Canaria, Spain.



Africa holds significant economic potential for Brazil. The United Nations projects that five African nations will account for half of global population growth by 2050.



The African Continental Free Trade Area could generate $6.7 trillion in consumer and business spending by 2030. These opportunities remain largely untapped by Brazil.



China continues to dominate as Africa's primary trade partner. Chinese-African trade volume reached a record $282 billion in 2023. The United States claims to have facilitated $63.5 billion in deals across 41 African countries since 2021.



Turkey and Gulf nations are ramping up their investments in Africa, intensifying competition in a region where Brazil has traditionally had a presence. As a result, Brazil is facing increasing challenges and is losing ground to its competitors in this strategic landscape.



Its resources pale in comparison to major powers like China and the U.S. Even mid-sized nations like Turkey are making substantial inroads. Turkish Airlines now serves 62 African destinations, far outpacing Brazilian carriers.

Lula's government has taken some steps to boost engagement. Brazil supported the African Union's inclusion in the G20. Lula proposed a Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, inviting African countries to participate.



However, these diplomatic gestures have not yet translated into substantial economic outcomes. The Brazil-Africa Forum provides an opportunity for concrete proposals.



Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira and special advisor Celso Amorim face pressure to deliver tangible economic partnerships. These partnerships must benefit both Brazil and African nations to be sustainable.



Brazil's food exports to Africa reached a record high of $9.8 billion in 2023. This figure represents 7% of Brazil's total food exports. Key commodities include sugar, corn, meats, and soybeans.



Egypt stands out as a crucial trading partner, constituting 17% of African imports into Brazil. Despite these positive signs, Brazil's overall trade with Africa has declined.



Between 2013 and 2023, Brazil's trade volume with Africa fell from $28 billion to $21 billion. This drop occurred while China and Russia deepened their African ties. Brazil must overcome significant challenges to regain its economic influence on the continent.







