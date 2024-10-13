Politician's Murder Rocks India

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Oct 13 (NNN-PTI) – The chilling murder of leading politician, Baba Siddique, 66, in India's capital, Mumbai, last night, has rocked India, hitting headlines for over 12 hours.

The murder came weeks ahead of Assembly in the north-western state of Maharashtra. Politicians cutting across party leaders in the country have condemned the killing, and called for an immediate investigation to find out the murderers' motive.

Siddique would be buried this evening in Mumbai, as per Muslim customs.

A prominent Muslim leader in Maharashtra politics, Siddique belonged to one of the ruling parties, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He had been a state-level lawmaker and minister in the past. His son is currently a lawmaker in the Maharashtra legislative assembly.

According to the Mumbai Police, three shooters were involved in carrying out the politician's killing. While two were nabbed immediately after the crime, the identity of the third had been established and efforts were made to arrest him.– NNN-PTI

