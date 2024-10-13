Prime Minister Meets Colombian Foreign Minister
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received at the Amiri Diwan today HE Luis Gilberto Murillo, Foreign Affairs Minister of the Republic of Colombia, who is currently visiting the country.
During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, as well as a number of regional and international issues of common interest.
