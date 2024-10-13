Latest Technologies and Trends in the Emerging Startups Ecosystem at AIM Congress 2025

(MENAFN- Strategic) Abu Dhabi (UAE), 9 October 2024: The upcoming AIM Congress 2025 themed “Connecting Visionaries and Building Futures: Insights and Strategies for Aspiring Entrepreneurs and Visionary Startups & Unicorns” will take place from April 7 to 9, 2025. The central discussions of this event will be around latest technologies and trends in the evolving startups ecosystem.

This event will bring together breakthrough innovators, experienced investors, innovative professionals, and influential regulators from around the globe fostering international collaboration and cross-border partnerships, driving growth in the emerging digital environment. It will also discuss the role of Startups and Unicorns in stimulating investment, targeting to connect them with venture capitalists, angel investors, and funding agencies.

Alongside the emerging investment trends and opportunities across IT, healthcare, space technology, financial technology, and renewable energy, the focus on sustainability and green technologies will be explored showcasing the contribution of startups in achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Set in an energetic environment, the agenda for this event will feature a blend of keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, networking opportunities, and startup pitch competition guaranteed to foster innovation, enhance connectivity, drive investment, and promote sustainability – making it the ultimate platform for startup success!

Startups are shaping a new global economy through their innovative ideas and pioneering solutions that drive meaningful change across various sectors, with significant potential for large-scale investments. Their ability to adapt and expand into new markets, leveraging advanced technologies, is essential for challenging the status quo and implementing transformative changes crucial for accelerating progress and driving economic growth. Unicorns, startups valued at over one billion dollars, are leaders in their sectors, representing the pinnacle of start-up success! They showcase significant market appeal and growth potential, indicating investors' readiness to provide substantial funding for innovative business models.

Despite economic challenges, early-stage tech ventures, particularly those focused on artificial intelligence, blockchain, and biotechnology, attracted significant investment in 2023. In a report by CB insights, ‘the global venture capital funding rose to $ 621 billion in 2021’, and this trend is set to expand due to continuous support of investors that have great confidence in startups that disrupt conventional markets and come up with new value propositions. This positive outlook is supported by the trend of numerous funding rounds and exits that have risen, showing the feasibility and profitability of start-up investments.

The 14th edition of AIM Congress will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre under the theme “Mapping the Future of Global Investment: The New Wave of a Globalized Investment Landscape: Towards a New Balanced World Structure", and is expected to attract participation from over 25,000 prominent figures from 180 countries worldwide.

AIM Congress 2025, an initiative of the AIM Global Foundation, is set to offer a wide range of activities, including events, forums, dialogue sessions, workshops, high-level meetings, the AIM Investment Awards and Exhibition, a startups competition, and showcase country-specific investment opportunities, highlighting eight key portfolios: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Global Trade, Startups and Unicorns, Future Cities, Future Finance, Global Manufacturing, Digital Economy, and Entrepreneurs





MENAFN13102024005443012075ID1108773810